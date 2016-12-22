Snow, sleet on Kyle Canyon Road

The Nevada Department of Transportation, along with the Nevada Highway patrol, expects slow travel on the major route to Mount Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Troopers announced numerous visitors were already at Mt. Charleston and closed State Route 157, better known as Kyle Canyon Road, at SR 158 at about 12:30 p.m. for a short amount of time, because of weather conditions and too many people visiting the mountain.

The Spring Mountains, including Mt. Charleston, were receiving a good amount of rain, sleet and snow in the higher elevations, with storms moving through the area.

NHP said the closure was precautionary as too many people were on the mountain and worried about the possibility of needing to get them down.

Troopers also said they wanted to make sure public service vehicles could still access the area if needed.

NDOT made the decision to close and reopen Kyle Canyon Road, with the assistance of NHP.

Officials said more road closures are possible in the mountains with the active weather.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.