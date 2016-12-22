Identity of man in suspicious death investigation released

Las Vegas police investigating a body located at the 700 block of Pulmhurst Drive on Dec. 22, 2016. (Source: FOX5 Vegas)

The Clark County Coroner released the identity of the person in a suspicious death investigation.

He is identified as 69-year-old James Michael Allred of Las Vegas. A cause of death is not available at this time.

Las Vegas police are continuing the investigation of the suspicious death near Alta Drive and South Buffalo Drive the morning of Dec. 22.

Police said homicide detectives were called out to the 700 block of Palmhurst Drive.

This is an active investigation with no further details available at this time.

