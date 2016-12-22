FBI: Wanted fugitive Peterson captured

The FBI Las Vegas announced the successful apprehension of wanted fugitive Wyatt Scott Peterson.

Peterson, a primary suspect in a series of armed robberies, was on the run since evading capture Dec. 16.

The wanted man was taken into custody Dec. 21 evening without incident by the the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force. The task force is an FBI-led federal fugitive task force consisting of the FBI Las Vegas Division, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Henderson Police Department.

"This dangerous criminal was brought into custody through the tireless efforts of our brave agents and officers from the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department." Said FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse. "This was the result of exceptional work of the FBI CAT along with the LVMPD. This partnership works tirelessly to protect the community from violent felons like Peterson."

Las Vegas Metropolitan police department held a news conference Wednesday, stating Peterson was suspected of committing at least 18 armed robberies.

FBI Las Vegas said the CAT task force pursues suspects who are wanted for homicide, robbery and other violent crimes.

Anyone with information on fugitives wanted by the FBI or further information to share on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

