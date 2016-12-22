Power restored in central Las Vegas

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Approximately 2,400 NV Energy customers were without power early Thursday morning in Southern Nevada.

The power company reported the outage at about 5:30 a.m. in the area near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

NV Energy cited equipment failure as the reason for the outage, but did have the power restored to the area after 8 a.m.

