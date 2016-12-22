North Las Vegas Fire Department Investigating suspicious body

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious body on the morning of Dec. 22.

Officers reported they were called out to investigate the death of a man in the 300 block of Princess Avenue, near Commerce Street and Carey Avenue, at about 1 a.m.

Fire officials said they were called to a house fire at that location and when crews were clearing the property, after extinguishing the flames, they discovered a body.

Authorities said the death appeared suspicious and the incident remains under investigation.

