Man arrested in connection to deadly NLV crash

Police comb through the scene of a deadly crash in North Las Vegas on Dec. 17, 2016. (FOX5)

North Las Vegas police said they arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to a fatal crash.

Ernesto Vazquez was taken into custody Wednesday, police said.

Vazquez was behind the when of a 2001 Cadillac STS that crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Allen and Colton Avenues, near Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday.

Three women died in the crash and three others were injured, police said.

Police said Vazquez was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting insubstantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Vazquez remains in the hospital with injuries from the crash, police said. Therefore, a booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.