Families brace for holiday travel at McCarran Airport

McCarran Airport is expecting 1.2 million passengers over the holiday season.

With a high number of families expected to travel by air, experts suggest planning ahead and coming prepared to help avoid the rush.

FOX5 found a family at McCarran Airport who said they have been planning their trip for three weeks.

The Pennington’s said they packed food, sweaters and games for the children.

“This time we bought stickers and little pads of paper and crayons,” said Brandy Pennington.

Christine Crews, of McCarran Airport, said the best thing travelers can do is budget time.

"The best gift you can give yourself when traveling by air this season is time, time, time," said Crews.

However, being on time doesn’t necessarily mean everything will go as planned.

“First, it was delayed four hours and then it got canceled completely, so I came in here to get another flight for the day,” said Rachel Girardin.

Girardin was flying with Frontier Airlines. The company was still trying to catch up from a weekend full of delays and cancellations.

“Air travel is a finely choreographed dance, when one thing gets off step we can kind of get the whole dance out of cue,” said Crews.

Crews had a tip for everyone heading out for the holidays, “everyone wants to be somewhere everyone wants to see that family they haven’t seen in years, it goes a lot better if we just try to be patient."

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.