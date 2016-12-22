Wanted man suspected of robbing 18 Las Vegas businesses

A man who has been on the run from police for several weeks may be tied to at least 18 robberies across the Las Vegas Valley.

During a news conference Tuesday, Dave O’Leary, captain of Metro’s Theft Crimes Bureau, said the robberies began on Nov. 1 in east Las Vegas. Over the course of the next few weeks, businesses in the west side of the Valley were targeted.

O’Leary said 33-year-old Wyatt Peterson has been identified as the suspect. Peterson is suspected of committing at least 18 armed robberies.

In at least one of the most recent robberies, police said Peterson fired gunshots into the air. Peterson poses a significant risk to the public, O’Leary said.

On Friday, Peterson evaded authorities as they attempted to take him into custody. The vehicle he was driving was later found, but Peterson was not captured.

Peterson was described by police as a white man, 5’9” tall, weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

O’leary said Peterson is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crimes Stoppers at 702-385-5555. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Peterson.

