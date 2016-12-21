Police: Father and son confessed to murder of homeless man

Aaron Makuakane, 18, appears in court after he and his father are charged with murdering a homeless man with a pipe. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A father and son accused of beating a homeless man to death with a pipe appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Police said Sean Andrew Witkowski died from his injuries in the hospital after his fiancé watched him get beaten and stomped on outside of a 7-Eleven on Swenson Street and East Twain Avenue.

According to an arrest report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 51-year-old Fili Fagaima and 18-year-old Aaron Makuakane admitted to beating the man in the head with a pipe because Witkowski got into an argument with the mother who worked at the 7-Eleven.

"Aaron stated they stopped hitting Witkowski, because it (sic) not like they wanted to kill him," read the report.

Witkowski was originally diagnosed with a skull fracture and a brain bleed. He was eventually taken off life support and the suspect's charges were increased to murder.

The confrontation began when Witkowski and his fiancé were gambling inside of the 7-Eleven. Eventually they stopped playing, and a woman told them they had to leave. Words were exchanged, and the woman told police she eventually called her son and husband.

Witkowski's fiancé told the police she couldn't do anything except watch her boyfriend get beaten about a block away from the 7-Eleven while one of the suspects kept screaming, "You want to threaten my mom."

"His brain has sustained too much damage and we were told he will be a vegetable for the rest of his days," she wrote on Facebook. "“I just wish his death was at the very least for a good reason.. But because he got into a stupid argument with a 711 clerk he deserved to die?!.. Senseless.. Selfish.. It just doesn't feel real.. Can I please wake from this nightmare now, please?!”

When police questioned the family, they said the father initially tried to prevent his son from getting in trouble.

"Fagaima immediately stated, I did it and none of my kids did it," read the report.

One man told FOX5 he knew the victim from the streets but didn't want to be identified. He said Witkowski would sometimes "run his mouth," but he didn't deserve to be killed.

"Sean didn't know what he was getting into," he said. "(Makuakane) was so huge dude, and there was no way (Sean) stood a chance if there was two of them... He don't look 18 dude. He looks like he's as old as King Kong -- because he's big! I wouldn't mess with him."

Police said Makuakane is 6'4" tall and weighs approximately 405 pounds. He will be tried as an adult.

