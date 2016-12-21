Metro detective identified as off-duty officer involved in shooting

The side of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Feb. 16, 2016. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified a 22-year veteran of the force as the off-duty officer involved in a shooting on Monday.

Lance Spiotto, a detective with Metro’s Investigative Services Division, Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau, was identified as the officer involved in the shooting in the 5400 block of West Flamingo Road, near Lindell Road.

Spiotto is 48-years-old and has been employed with the department since August 1994, Metro said.

Spiotto has been placed on routine paid administrative leave, Metro said.

