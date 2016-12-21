Man dead after "falling" down stairs, identity released

Police at the scene of a suspicious death in east Las Vegas on Dec. 19, 2016. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who police say may have been pushed down a flights of stairs at his home on Monday night.

Las Vegas police responded to the 4700 block of Topaz Street after a caller told police dispatch that a man fell down the stairs and appeared to be dead, police said.

Officials located a body at the home, according to police. The coroner's office confirmed it was the body of 60-year-old Dennis Peck.

Responding medical personnel reported something may be suspicious, police said. Homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The cause and manner of death is still undetermined and will be released from the coroner's office when available.

