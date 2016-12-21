Trump hotel reaches union contract with workers in Las Vegas

The lights of the Las Vegas Strip are seen from the air in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Union officials have announced that workers at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas will have a four-year contract starting in January.

The announcement Wednesday ends a year of tension between the union and management.

Workers voted last December to unionize but were initially unable to get management to negotiate and launched boycotts of Trump properties as a pressure tactic.

Culinary Union spokeswoman Bethany Khan says negotiations lasted about a week and workers unanimously voted to ratify a contract over the weekend.

More than 500 workers are represented. Khan says the contract will bring pay raises and health benefits comparable to those at many Las Vegas Strip casinos.

Union officials also announced Trump management agreed to allow a unionization campaign at its Washington D.C. hotel.

