Update: Surveillance video released of teen shot and killed in Las Vegas smoke shop

Fabriccio Patti, 13, died when a clerk shot him during an attempted theft on Dec. 2, 2016.

Raad Sunna was taken into custody in connection to the Dec. 2, 2016 death of a teen. (LVMPD)

The Clark County District Attorney released surveillance video from inside the Lucky Cigars and Smokes shop showing the exact moment 24-year-old store clerk Raad Sunna shot 13-year-old Fabriccio Patti. The video was released in court Friday.

Sunna told police he shot the teen in self-defense. Police said the video shows Sunna was not in real danger when the three unarmed teens ran inside the shop in the 8600 block of West Flamingo Road, to steal.

Sunna is seen shooting Patti seven times in the back. The teen died in the store.

Martin Patti, the victim's father, said he hopes with this video, justice will be served.

“I would like to think that the district attorney and the people who are taking this case. They are doing the right thing, to bring everything, to justice,” Martin Patti said.

Sunna, was first placed on house arrest during his first court appearance Thursday.

He posted bail, set at $150,000, after he was booked on an open murder count into Clark County Detention Center.

The two other juveniles ran from the business but were taken into custody nearby.

Sunna was not arrested on the night of the shooting when detectives were told the incident was in self-defense, police said. Sunna, though, was arrested after detectives reviewed surveillance video from inside the business.

The arrest report for Sunna stated Patti was at least 40 feet away from him at the time of the shooting and Patti was not approaching Sunna. Patti ran from Sunna but was struck in the back of the body several times by gunfire.

The Clark County District Attorney's office disclosed the juveniles involved in the theft incident were not masked to the extent that was originally reported by police. In a statement, the district attorney's office said:

"Based upon information available at this time, we do not believe that any of the juveniles were wearing masks in the traditional sense. There may have been an effort to cover their faces with either a t-shirt or sweatshirt hood."

When reached for clarification, Las Vegas Metro police said the teens being "masked" meant their faces were covered with a fabric wrapping.

Laura Meltzer, the public information officer for Metro, said two of the teens were covering their faces with a type of scarf. Another teen pulled a hoodie over his head with the draw strings tightened enough to cover the face.

Sunna is facing one count of open murder. He is due back in court Apr. 13. His attorney and the smoke shop staff, declined to comment.

