Man killed in Las Vegas shooting identified

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a shooting Friday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 22-year-old Nelson Navarijo-Padilla died as a result of the shooting. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Navarijo-Padilla was shot inside an apartment near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street, police said.

Police arrested Porshay Banks as an accessory to the shooting. However, the shooter has not been arrested and the motive is unknown.

Navarijo-Padilla had previous run-ins with the law and is affiliated with a gang, police said.

