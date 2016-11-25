Man killed near downtown, woman arrested

Las Vegas police said they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and a woman under arrest.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Sunrise Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street.

Police said a man, in his 30s, was shot in the chest while inside a lower level apartment.

Police found the man’s body in the alleyway of the apartment complex upon their arrival according to Metro, after he was dragged outside by a woman.

The woman, in her 20s, was later identified as Porshay Banks, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of accessory to murder according to authorities.

Another person was also questioned at the scene, but police said the shooter has yet to be arrested and the motive is unknown.

Police said the man killed in this incident had previous run-ins with the law, and is affiliated with a gang. The area between Eastern and Fremont is known for gang activity, according to police.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after family members have been notified.

This was the 154th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

