Henderson police 1st in Nevada using US data portal program

Police in Henderson say they're the first law enforcement agency in Nevada to begin working with a searchable federal internet site providing crime statistics data to the public.



Police Chief Patrick Moers says the Police Data Initiatives system adds transparency for the public about department activities.



The database at -- publicsafetydataportal.org -- provides the most commonly requested community crime statistics collected by the FBI, plus information on police uses of force and shootings.

The program was developed by the Justice Department, and it's being used by more than 120 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

