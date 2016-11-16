Sam Argier is the weeknight meteorologist for FOX5 News, delivering the weather forecast from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Born and raised in Las Vegas, he is thrilled to be forecasting the weather back in his hometown.

After graduating from Green Valley High School, Sam received a Broadcast Journalism degree from Chapman University in Orange County, California. He landed his first on-air job at KMIR 6 News; the NBC affiliate serving the Palm Springs, CA market. After working as a news reporter, Sam was given the opportunity to join the weather team and never looked back. He worked his way up to Chief Meteorologist and received a degree in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

After 5 years in Palm Springs, Sam traded the desert for the Evergreen State and accepted a meteorologist position at KIRO 7 News; the CBS affiliate in Seattle, WA where he spent 7 years. During his tenure as Chief Meteorologist at the station, he covered some of Seattle’s largest snowstorms, damaging wind storms and several flood events.

Sam has won five Emmy ® Awards and three Associated Press Awards for his work. He also holds the seals of approval from the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.

In his spare time, Sam enjoys smoking meats, cooking, playing golf and spending time with his wife and two young children.