Faith Tanner is the weekend anchor for FOX5 News at 10p and weekday reporter.

A Michigan native, Faith is thrilled to be working and living in Las Vegas.

She came to FOX5 after working as an anchor/reporter at WNEM TV5 in Saginaw/ Flint, MI where she covered some of Mid-Michigan’s biggest stories from the Flint water crisis to urban crime in one of America’s most violent cities.

Faith has been honored for her work by the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists.

A graduate of Central Michigan University, Faith studied Broadcast and Cinematic Arts and Public Affairs. CMU is also where she met her husband, Kurt, who’s a photographer at FOX5.

Faith loves crafting, hiking, learning how to cook and exploring the exciting Las Vegas community.

If you have story ideas, Faith would love to hear them. You can email her at Faith.Tanner@fox5vegas.com.