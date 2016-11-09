'The Border': A FOX5 Special Report on Immigration - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'The Border': A FOX5 Special Report on Immigration

Posted: Updated:
(FOX5) -

FOX5’s Christine Maddela traveled to the U.S./Mexico border to investigate one of the most controversial topics this election season: immigration.

She’ll introduce you to the many sides of the issue, and show you how what goes on there affects us here at home.

If you can't see the video above, click here.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.