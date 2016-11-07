Despite allegations, Clark Co. insists later early vote is standard practice

During the early evening, last-minute early voters remained in line at a polling place inside the Cardenas grocery store on Nov. 4, 2016. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Friday was a record day in Clark County, as more than 57,000 people cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.

"This is what makes the work worthwhile, to see people turn out in large numbers," Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said. But not everybody was excited about how those people voted.

As lines grew and stretched out of early voting locations into Friday evening, concerns about how late people were being allowed to vote grew too, including from the Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, who spoke at a Donald Trump rally on Saturday.

"Last night, in Clark County, they kept a poll open 'til 10 o'clock at night so a certain group could vote. The polls are supposed to close at seven. This was kept open until ten. You feel free right now?" McDonald asked the crowd.

The Republican presidential nominee followed up the comments by calling the county's policy evident that the system is "rigged".

Gloria didn't want to share his reaction to those comments, but told FOX5 the policy is standard practice and has been for many years and many elections.

"We've got a long history of following the same policy. And, in 2012, once again, we had people who were waiting in line well past the normal closing period that we processed and allowed to vote," Gloria said, noting that all 28 early voting locations across the Valley stayed open late to some extent.

"As long as voters show up on the last day of voting, there's no limitation on our ability to process them to vote. And, so we stayed open until the last voters came through, and that's in all areas of town," Gloria said.

He added that in his years as an election official for the county, he has never seen this type of reaction to a practice that allows more people to vote.

Gloria said, though, there won't be any late nights for election officials on Election Day, as polls have to close at 7 p.m.

"Election Day rules are different. We clearly have to open at 7 a.m. and we put somebody at the end of the line at 7 p.m. And that will be the last voter that comes through on election day," Gloria explained.

