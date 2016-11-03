Report: Allegiant Air forced to make 77 unexpected landings - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Allegiant Air forced to make 77 unexpected landings

Posted: Updated:
A plane burning fuel in the air. (Source: Eric Record) A plane burning fuel in the air. (Source: Eric Record)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A newspaper investigation has found that Allegiant Air's planes are four times as likely to break down in flight as those operated by other major U.S. airlines.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2fEll2f ) report published Wednesday said Allegiant jets were forced to make unexpected landings at least 77 times in 2015 for serious mechanical failures.

None of the incidents prompted enforcement action from the Federal Aviation Administration, which doesn't compare airline breakdown records to look for warning signs.

Times reporters built a database of more than 65,000 records from the FAA.

The newspaper reports that during interviews at the company's Las Vegas headquarters, Allegiant acknowledged that its planes break down too often and said the company is changing the way it operates.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.