2 Las Vegas homes riddled with bullets

Crime tape is visible at a home on J Street in Las Vegas following a shooting on Oct. 24, 2016. (Source: Ray Arzate/FOX5)

Two Las Vegas homes are riddled with bullets following a shooting late Monday night.

Police said two homes located on J Street, near Washington Avenue, were struck with bullets just before midnight. Officers located about 45 shell casings around the homes.

There were no injuries reported.

Resident Pedro Hernandez was sitting on his sofa when bullets struck his window.

“My son, he has a friend [who] came from the room and said, ‘Everybody get on the ground!’ We heard the louder shots. I only heard two shots, and we went down on the ground,” he said.

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a dark SUV in connection to the shooting. It’s believed the driver was randomly shooting out of the window of the vehicle.

