Lawmaker: Trump comments nothing compared to Clinton policies

Posted: 2016-10-11 19:35:23

Updated: 2016-10-12 00:35:05

By Leinz Vales

CNN

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Trent Franks on Tuesday compared Donald Trump's lewd 2005 comments about women to Hillary Clinton's pro-choice policies.

"Donald Trump's words degraded and insulted women in the most flagrant possible way, and yet Hillary Clinton's policy is to allow the murder of a half a million little tiny women every year," the Arizona congressman said in an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Franks has long been a critic of Clinton saying that as president she would appoint Supreme Court justices that would "undermine the Constitution."

Burnett asked Franks to clarify his contrast of Trump's 'vulgar' words with Clinton's policies. "What policies has she put forth that would support assault?" Burnett asked Franks.

"The left has coarsened this culture in every way imaginable," Franks said.

"It's okay for adult men to walk into little girl's restrooms. It's okay to stand by with a golf club in your hand and watch ISIS sell little 6 year-old girls into slavery for 50 cents. It's okay to kill your unborn children or even your born children if it happens that way, and it's okay to marry your horse. But somehow when that manifests in a presidential campaign, all of a sudden the left feigns this outrage. And I think it's them that started in the first place."

Burnett continued to press Rep. Franks on whether he thought Clinton's pro-choice policies were equivalent to Trump's 2005 comments about groping women's genitals.

"It's the difference between degrading and insulting and the difference between life and death," Franks said.

