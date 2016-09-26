PHOTOS: Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas

Life certainly felt beautiful during the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Downtown Las Vegas. Positive vibes filled the air while the energy was electric, as all the senses were transfixed by the music, art, ideas and tastes.

The three-day adventure kicked off with Life is Beautiful creators meeting with Mayor Goodman and Yellow Bird from Mystère by Cirque du Soleill at the neon Life is Beautiful playground to celebrate the fourth year of the festival in Downtown Las Vegas.

Mumford and Sons, Empire of the Sun, Jess Glynne and other artists and bands took the stages and wowed the crowd with their performances.

