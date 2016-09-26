PHOTOS: Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

PHOTOS: Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Sam Morris/Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority Sam Morris/Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Life certainly felt beautiful during the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Downtown Las Vegas. Positive vibes filled the air while the energy was electric, as all the senses were transfixed by the music, art, ideas and tastes.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

The three-day adventure kicked off with Life is Beautiful creators meeting with Mayor Goodman and Yellow Bird from Mystère by Cirque du Soleill at the neon Life is Beautiful playground to celebrate the fourth year of the festival in Downtown Las Vegas. 

Mumford and Sons, Empire of the Sun, Jess Glynne and other artists and bands took the stages and wowed the crowd with their performances. 

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.