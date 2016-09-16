PHOTOS: Pitbull cuts ribbon to SLAM Academy Nevada

International superstar & rapper Pitbull cut the ribbon along with school officials to his Sports and Leadership Academy (SLAM) in Henderson.

The charter middle school is now open for student students. Courses are offered in the areas of sports medicine, sports marketing and entertainment media, and sports business and management. It also offers students internships within the community. SLAM! Nevada will be open to students eligible for grades 6 through 9 in its inaugural year, and it's expanding to serve 1,650 students in grades 6 through 12.

The SLAM! Nevada campus is an expansion from Pitbull's first SLAM charter school based in Miami. Additionally, the Nevada school will benefit from partnerships with local and national organizations such as the NBA, MLB and NASCAR through its affiliation with the national SLAM! Foundation, which also provides support.

