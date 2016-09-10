6 seniors assisted by Red Cross after North Las Vegas fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

6 seniors assisted by Red Cross after North Las Vegas fire

A FOX5 viewer captured a picture of smoke from a fire in North Las Vegas on Sept. 10, 2016. (Van Cravey/FOX5) A FOX5 viewer captured a picture of smoke from a fire in North Las Vegas on Sept. 10, 2016. (Van Cravey/FOX5)
North Las Vegas fire said crews responded to a structure fire Saturday evening.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Lance Avenue, near Commerce Street and Cary Avenue.

According to the fire department, the fire started in a shed then spread to the home.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The six seniors who live in the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

