PHOTOS: Celebrities in Vegas for Labor Day 2016 weekend

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan on 09/04/2016.

Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Macklemore and Big Sean were just some of the celebrities in Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.