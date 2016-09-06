PHOTOS: Celebrities in Vegas for Labor Day 2016 weekend - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

PHOTOS: Celebrities in Vegas for Labor Day 2016 weekend

Posted: Updated:
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan on 09/04/2016. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform at The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan on 09/04/2016.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, Macklemore and Big Sean were just some of the celebrities in Las Vegas for Labor Day weekend. 

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.