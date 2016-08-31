Vince Sapienza joined the FOX5 family in July of 2016 as the weekend sports anchor and a weekday reporter.

Vince comes to Las Vegas after spending four years in Tri-Cities, Washington. Starting out covering news and sports, Vince was soon promoted to sports director at KEPR-TV, and not too long after he was voted Tri-Cities “People's Choice for Best Sportscaster” in 2015 and 2016, also earning recognition for his work by the Society of Professional Journalists.

A graduate of Chapman University in Orange, California, Vince is a West Coast native and is thrilled to be closer to family. Vince and his wife, Briana, are expecting their first child this fall.

Vince loves being with family, finding a good place to eat, covering sports and telling stories.

Vince can be reached at Vince.Sapienza@kvvu.com.