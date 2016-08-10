Slot machine burglar striking in northwest Las Vegas, NLV

Surveillance photos of vehicles believed to be driven by a slot machine burglar. (Source: LVMPD)

Surveillance stills of a man believed to be responsible or at least eight slot machine burglaries in northwest Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to have burglarized at least 15 slot machines since May.

Police said the man has targeted convenience stores in northwest Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Detectives said surveillance video has captured him prying off the front panels of machines using a crowbar. He takes the cash box and promptly exits the business.

In several instances, the man was driving a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz, police originally thought the suspect may have been using a Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is missing a front-right hubcap. In other instances, he was seen driving a four-door sedan similar to a Dodge Intrepid.

The man responsible was described as white and about 6’ tall. He wears a mask while committing his crimes.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts was asked to call Metro’s Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or leave information online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

