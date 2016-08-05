PHOTOS: Caesars Palace marks 50th anniversary

On August 5, 2016, Caesars Palace is marking its 50th anniversary. (Photo credit: Erik Kabik)

On August 5, 1966, Caesars Palace, the expansive hotel-casino that was themed under the scope of the Roman Empire, opened on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Friday, the iconic hotel marked its golden anniversary. A fireworks display is also scheduled at night.

The celebration will include a pool party hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, as well as an anniversary gala starring Tony Bennett, Howie Mandel, Wayne Newton, Donny and Marie Osmond, Matt Goss and The Righteous Brothers.

