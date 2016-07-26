It’s Las Vegas’ largest school drive!

Join FOX5 and our Take 5 to Care partners at our annual Supply Our Students Drive. Drop off backpacks, crayons, pencils and other school supplies during our LIVE On-Air Drive.

Our goal: 3,000 backpacks for the Salvation Army.

*You can even donate now by TEXTING “SOS2016” to 71777.

Standard text-messaging rates will apply.