Supply Our Students Drive - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Take 5 to Care

Supply Our Students Drive

Posted: Updated:

It’s Las Vegas’ largest school drive!

Join FOX5 and our Take 5 to Care partners at our annual Supply Our Students Drive. Drop off backpacks, crayons, pencils and other school supplies during our LIVE On-Air Drive.

Our goal: 3,000 backpacks for the Salvation Army.

*You can even donate now by TEXTING “SOS2016” to 71777.

Standard text-messaging rates will apply.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.