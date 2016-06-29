Suspects in shooting outside Henderson eatery identified

Police said a shooting outside of a Wendy's restaurant Monday night in Henderson stemmed from dispute over a $200 debt.

According to Henderson police, Marc Anthony Sanchez and Rhanel Immanual-David Ray, both 19, were arrested following the shooting that took place at 7:35 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Eastern Avenue.

The police department said four people were leaving the fast-food eatery when they were approached by two people. Words were exchanged between the two parties, resulting in shots fired.

One person was hit in the thigh while another was struck in the abdomen and extremities, police said.

Sanchez and Ray were arrested Tuesday night. Both men were taken into custody on two counts each of attempted murder.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries while another suffered critical injuries. Both victims are expected to recover.

