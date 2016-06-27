Tiana Bohner is a Multi-Media Journalist who can be seen reporting on the weekdays and weekends for FOX5 News.

Prior to joining the FOX5 team in January 2018, Tiana was a reporter at WCYB in the Tri-Cities, Tennessee and Virginia. While in the Tri-Cities, Tiana covered several stories that gained national attention, including the deadly wildfires in Sevier County. She also followed the opioid epidemic through one of the hardest hit regions. During her three years in the Mountain Empire, Tiana was dedicated to sharing the stories and struggles of everyday heroes, primarily veterans and firefighters.

Tiana also has experience in newsrooms in Honolulu, Boston and at CNN in Atlanta. Tiana received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Boston University. Coming from a big hockey school, she is happy to now be cheering on the Golden Knights!

Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, Tiana enjoys dancing hula. She is excited to explore all the ‘Ninth Island’ has to offer.

If you have a story you’d like to share with Tiana, you can email her at: tiana.bohner@kvvu.com.