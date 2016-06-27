Alyssa Deitsch is the weekend morning news anchor and weekday morning reporter at FOX5.

She began her career at the KNTV-TV assignment desk near her hometown of Mountain View, CA. She then worked under the investigative unit at KTVK-TV in Phoenix, while attending the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University. While working for the school's live, daily newscasts, Alyssa reported on drug tunnels in Nogales, AZ, for which she received a Society of Professional Journalists award. Alyssa was also a morning show anchor at both KCWY-TV in Casper, WY, and KHSL-TV/KNVN-TV in Chico, CA.

Alyssa also served as Vice President of Small Markets for the San Francisco/Northern California chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



Alyssa is proud to call Las Vegas her new home. Please feel free to contact her with story ideas or to let her know about a cool place to explore, where to bike, hike, jog, beat the heat, or take in the desert's beauty.

Alyssa can be reached via email at alyssa.deitsch@fox5vegas.com.