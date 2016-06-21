Hockey's finest gather for 2016 NHL Awards - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hockey's finest gather for 2016 NHL Awards

Posted: Updated:
Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane speaks with the media on June 21, 2016. (Source: FOX5) Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane speaks with the media on June 21, 2016. (Source: FOX5)

The finalists for the 2016 NHL Awards in Las Vegas gathered to speak with the media on Tuesday, June 21. 

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.