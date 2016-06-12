Preps for Riviera implosion fireworks show - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Preps for Riviera implosion fireworks show

The soon-to-be-imploded Riviera Hotel is seen in this image from June 12, 2016. (Source: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau) The soon-to-be-imploded Riviera Hotel is seen in this image from June 12, 2016. (Source: Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Grucci Fireworks team sets up for the fireworks show that will accompany the implosion of the Riviera Hotel’s Monaco Tower on Tuesday, June 14. 

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here

 

