330K expected in Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend

The bright lights and marquees of the Las Vegas Strip are seen in this undated areal image. (File/FOX5)

AAA reports nearly 3,000,000 people from the Mountain West region will be traveling for this Memorial Day weekend, and according to Orbitz, Las Vegas is the top destination. It’s estimated around 330,000 people will be flooding the Strip this weekend.

Melissa Barnes said she likes the idea of traveling to her home for a special holiday.

“That’s wonderful! It’s great for the economy, and who doesn’t like to meet new people?” she said.

More people in Las Vegas means McCarran International Airport will also be buzzing. On average, McCarran is the 26th-busiest airport in the country, but this weekend it will be the seventh.

“We’ll probably have a lot of traffic! You know, it gets crowded Memorial Day here,” local Elizabeth Kekauoha said.

And all those visitors are going to need a place to stay in the Valley. Last year, 97 percent of the hotel rooms on the Strip sold out. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority wasn’t sure how full this year is looking.

According to Orbitz, hotel prices in Las Vegas for this weekend are up but only by about 3 percent. The average someone is going to spend for one of the Valley’s nearly 150,000 hotel rooms is about $160.

Barnes said for tourists there’s only one place to stay.

“You have to go to the Strip. Everyone go to the strip!” she said.

AAA said this year's travel boom is in part thanks to lower prices at the pump. In Nevada, gas prices are 90 cents less right now than they were a year go. This dip has Las Vegans like Peter Howell planning to hit the road.

“I’m going to California. I plan to see my mom," he said.

For locals looking to ditch the heat and crowds, California is the top destination. People mainly travel to Southern California destinations like Orange County, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Locals say they don’t mind the spike in tourists.

“The economy! It’s so good for the economy,” Kekauoha said.

