Nevada postpartum depression resources

Online Support:

If you can’t find a group in your area from the list below, please consider joining the Postpartum Progress Private Forum. It’s free and it’s a safe place to talk with other moms who are having the same experiences you are.

Online support group for Spanish-speaking mothers: Nueva Vida Posparto Grupo. You will need to send a private message asking to join the secret Facebook group.

Urgent Needs:

If your needs are urgent, or if you fear that you may harm yourself, your baby or others you need to immediately call your healthcare provider, dial 911, go to the nearest hospital emergency room or contact a qualified crisis line, such as the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK.

Postpartum Support Warmline:

1-800-944-4773

Postpartum Depression Support Organizations:

Nevada Postpartum Support Groups:

Las Vegas — Beyond Birth Postpartum Support Group, meets Wednesdays at 1pm at Family to Family at 4412 S. Maryland Parkway, contact 631-7098

Las Vegas — PPD Support Group at Barbara Greenspun Women’s Care Center West, meets Mondays from 10-11am, contact Megan Keith at 702/351-0752 or keithfazolis@earthlink.net.

Las Vegas — PPD Support Group at the OBGYN Specialists, meets 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 7-8pm, contact Vanessa Delorenzis at 702/577-8039 or delorenzis2002@hotmail.com

Las Vegas — PPD Support Group at Pinkpeas Pregnancy and Parenting Care Center, meets every other Thursday from 2-3pm, contact Vanessa Delorenzis at 702/577-8039 or delorenzis2002@hotmail.com

Nevada Postpartum Depression Treatment:

Las Vegas – Dena Johns