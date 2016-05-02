Las Vegas gas prices appear steady in $2.40-range

Gas prices in Las Vegas appear to be steadying in the $2.40-range.

AAA's Fuel Gauge Report showed the average price of regular unleaded fuel at $2.43 a gallon, which marked a two-cent rise from the week before.

A month ago, the average price of gas was at $2.45 a gallon. On May 2, 2015, Las Vegans were paying an average of $3.12 a gallon.

Monday's price is a farcry from averages reported on this day in previous years. GasBuddy.com showed prices ranging from $3.45 a gallon to $3.89 a gallon between 2011 and 2014.

Nationally, the average price of gas vaulted eight cents to $2.21 a gallon.

"Gasoline and oil prices have set new yearly highs as the imbalance of supply and demand may begin to shift as global oil production shows signs of slowing and gasoline demand is accelerating. While oil inventories in the U.S. remain well-supplied for now, they are likely to start receding as refiners begin throttling up their operations after maintenance season. Americans appear ripe to consume near record levels of gasoline, if not the highest levels ever this summer with some of the lowest summer prices seen in ten years or so," said Patrick DeHaan, a Chicago-based senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

DeHaan mentioned the upcoming week may not provide a sharp rise in gas prices. He warned, though, a steady increase could take place all the way to Memorial Day.

You can get the latest average price of gasoline at fuelgaugereport.aaa.com.

