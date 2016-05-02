Metro: Man walked in to Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a man walking in to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

According to Lt. David Gordon, of Metro, police were informed of a man in his 20s walked in to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at about 8:30 p.m.

Police are investigating the possibility of it occurring in the 800 block of M Street, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Washington Avenue, Gordon said.

The incident remains under investigation.

