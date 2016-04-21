Slideshow: Prince through the years - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Slideshow: Prince through the years

(AP) (AP)

Pop superstar Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday in suburban Minneapolis.

Using our app? Tap here to view all the images.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.