Mike Doria returned to FOX5 in March 2016 to reprise his role as morning reporter.

Previously, Mike worked at the station from 2006 to 2009. In between, he started a small business, wrote for US Weekly Magazine - the national celebrity magazine - and spent a year at CBS Radio as the digital content manager, overseeing and creating digital content for six stations in Las Vegas. He also currently hosts a segment titled “The Blog Report” on The Alan Stock Show on KXNT-AM.

After graduating from Brockport State College in 1998 with bachelor’s degree in broadcasting, Mike took a job at WHEC-TV in Rochester, NY, as a morning production assistant. From there, he landed his first reporting job at WIVT-TV in Binghamton, NY. He was quickly promoted to weekend anchor. In 2000, he moved to Albany, NY, to be the lead dayside reporter at WXXA-TV, the FOX affiliate in Albany. Then, in 2002, he moved back to Rochester to accept a reporting job at WHAM-TV. In 2006, he bought a one-way ticket to Las Vegas when offered the job at FOX5, and he’s been here ever since.

In 2008, the Las Vegas Review-Journal named Mike the “Best Reason To Wake Up In The Morning,” in the paper’s annual “Couchie” awards.

When he’s not working, Mike enjoys dinners with friends, karaoke, roller coasters, concerts and insanely long naps.

Mike can be reached via email at mike.doria@fox5vegas.com.