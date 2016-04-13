PHOTOS: Celebrities on the CinemaCon red carpet (Day 2) - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

PHOTOS: Celebrities on the CinemaCon red carpet (Day 2)

Posted: Updated:
MORE's Rachel Smith interviewing actor Colin Farrell on the Warner Bros. red carpet at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on April 12, 2016. (Credit: Jon Archuleta/MORE FOX5) MORE's Rachel Smith interviewing actor Colin Farrell on the Warner Bros. red carpet at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on April 12, 2016. (Credit: Jon Archuleta/MORE FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Several A-list celebrities stop on the Warner Bros. red carpet to talk about their upcoming films at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on April 13, 2016.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.