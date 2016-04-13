PHOTOS: Celebrities on the CinemaCon red carpet (Day 2)

MORE's Rachel Smith interviewing actor Colin Farrell on the Warner Bros. red carpet at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on April 12, 2016. (Credit: Jon Archuleta/MORE FOX5)

Several A-list celebrities stop on the Warner Bros. red carpet to talk about their upcoming films at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on April 13, 2016.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.