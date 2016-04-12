PHOTOS: CinemaCon red carpet (Day 1)

Megan Fox at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 11, 2016. Photo taken by Jon Archuleta/MORE FOX5

Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams, JJ Abrams & so many other A-list Hollywood stars showed up on the red carpet on CinemaCon's first night at Caesars Palace.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures.

Copyright 2016 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.