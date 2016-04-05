Fire leads to discovery of large hole near homeless camp

A hole in the ground at a homeless camp on the east side of Las Vegas appears in this image from April 5, 2016. (Source: FOX5)

A column of smoke rises from the scene of what was reported as a large grass fire in northeast Las Vegas on April 5, 2016. (Source: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

A fire on Tuesday led to the discovery of a massive hole in the desert. Clark County firefighters described it as an underground homeless camp.

The fire broke out near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards. Investigators believe it was started by a homeless person.

“Units responded on scene, and what they found was a grass fire. They were able to fairly quickly get the fire out,” Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Cellphone video shot by a neighbor shows just how intense the fire was. Buchanan said the official cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

In that lot, several shelters are set up, and the hole in the ground is the size of a small elevator shaft.

“It looks like a homeless person was stripping some metal and turned it in. Whatever he was using caught everything on fire,” said Steve Olguyn with CenturyLink.

Olguyn and his crew were assigned to fix power lines singed by the blaze.

“They strip metal, bicycle parts, and take things apart. That’s what they do around the Valley. They burn whatever they can burn up because you get more money for it that way, I guess. The grass is drying out, so we’ll be busy,” Olguyn said.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

