More police foot patrols for busy season on Las Vegas Strip

The lights of the Las Vegas Strip are seen from the air in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Las Vegas police say they're increasing the number of officers on foot patrol on the Strip.

The department said Friday that the added police presence will begin Saturday through Labor Day on September 5.

It's part of the annual "Safe Strip" plan to accommodate the tourism destination's busy summer season, when 12 million visitors are expected to swell the city's famous corridor.

The extra uniformed officers will be patrolling during the weekends, holidays and major events.

Police said the effort will be paid for by hotel and casino properties on the Strip and that the officers will enforce laws and be available to help vacationers get information to "enhance their experience."

