Ken Smith is the traffic reporter for FOX5 News.

Ken has served residents of Southern Nevada since 2007, flying in a news helicopter for most of those years before landing one last time at FOX5. Now, he’s keeping his feet firmly planted on the ground, while keeping commuters up-to-date on accidents, delays and the endless number of construction projects.

Ken was nominated for an Emmy for his 2013 coverage of the Las Vegas Strip shooting and loves to bring his unique “Vegas-style” of reporting traffic. His favorite part of reporting is serving the community and just being himself on air.

During his free time, Ken enjoys spending time with friends, hitting casino buffets, taking in a Vegas show, traveling to his hometown to see the family and, occasionally, playing a game of bingo.

Ken may be reached via email at ken.smith@fox5vegas.com.