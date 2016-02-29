Slideshow: Wildflower 'super-bloom' comes to Death Valley

Wildflowers in bloom at Death Valley National Park in California in February 2016. (Source: Halley Clark/FOX5)

It’s a rare occurrence. When conditions are just right, as they were in late February 2016, an explosion of color takes place at Death Valley National Park. Gold, pink, white and purple flowers are in abundance.

