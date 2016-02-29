Slideshow: Wildflower 'super-bloom' comes to Death Valley

It’s a rare occurrence. When conditions are just right, as they were in late February 2016, an explosion of color takes place at Death Valley National Park. Gold, pink, white and purple flowers are in abundance.
