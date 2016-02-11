Abby Theodros joined FOX5 as a reporter in December 2015.

Abby comes to Las Vegas from Western Maryland, where she was a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor for WHAG-TV. Shortly before spending two years on the East Coast, Abby earned her master's degree in broadcast journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in December 2013.

While in Maryland, her reporting assisted the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office convict a mother in the death of her 21-month-old daughter. She also covered a wide range of stories used by both local and national media outlets.

Abby is a California native and is thrilled to be back on the West Coast. When she's not reporting, she loves spending time with her family, traveling, and live music.

To share a story idea or to simply say hello, you can reach her at Abby.Theodros@fox5vegas.com.