Chernéy Amhara is an award winning Caribbean-American journalist who can be seen reporting on Weekdays and Weekends for FOX5 News.

Before joining FOX5 in 2017, Amhara was a reporter in the southeast at CBS19 News in Charlottesville, Virginia, however she is no stranger to the west. She lived in Sacramento, Ca through high school and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from California State University, Northridge. Before moving to the United States, Amhara spent her youngest years living in Kingston, Jamaica.

While in Charlottesville, Amhara broke numerous stories including protests of the removal of Confederate monuments, exposing the harsh living conditions at a public housing complex for the elderly, and the disrepair of a historic African-American cemetery. She also covered the Jesse Matthew capital murder trial and landed an interview with Khizr Khan, the father of a fallen U.S. soldier who spoke at the Democratic National Convention. She says her most memorable story was being able to help a single father find a kidney donor and extend his life.

Amhara was named the 2016 Michelle Clark Fellow Award recipient by the Radio Television Digital News Association and awarded Best Reporter of the Virginia’s by the Associated Press. She is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Chernéy can be reached via email at Cherney.Amhara@fox5vegas.com